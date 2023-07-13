More London Underground workers to strike in July week of chaos

. (PA Archive)

Talks between union chiefs and Transport for London were being held on Thursday in a bid to get two forthcoming Tube strikes called off, the Evening Standard can reveal.

RMT and Aslef were meeting London Underground negotiators at Acas, the conciliation service, to discuss the issues that have sparked two likely network-wide shutdowns on Wednesday July 26 and Friday July 28.

But union sources indicated that TfL would have to backtrack on its plans to change working conditions if there were to be any chance of strikes being averted. “Unless they’re prepared to withdraw their tanks, I suspect the strikes will go ahead,” one said.

The development came as more London Underground workers said they were joining the strike in a worsening dispute over jobs and pensions - and as train firm GoVia Thameslink warned passengers of a fortnight of disruption on the railways.

Unite said hundreds of its members in engineering, maintenance and management roles will walk out on July 26 and 28.

Aslef, which represents the vast majority of Tube drivers, has already said its members would go on strike over feared changed to their pensions and working conditions on the same days.

This will overlap with a week-long “rolling” action called by the RMT union, which represents about 10,000 station staff – meaning Transport for London bosses will be left with little option but to shut the network for much of the week.

Unite is calling for guarantees that there will be no increases in employee contributions to the pension scheme, no decrease in employer contributions, and no reduction in pension fund benefits.

The union is also calling for a guarantee of no job losses in London Underground following Government funding cuts.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite members on the London Underground will not accept attacks on their pensions and jobs.

"The workers are rightly demanding copper bottomed guarantees from Transport for London.

"Without these solid guarantees strike action will continue and the workers have Unite's complete support."