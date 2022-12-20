What more is there to learn from the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack?

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – The tapestry of the House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, left at least a couple of threads to pull after the release of an executive summary of its final report Monday.

But the full report on the 18-month investigation is expected Wednesday. More than 1,000 witnesses cooperated with the committee and the chairman and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said transcripts would be released by the end of the month.

Here are some of the issues waiting to be fleshed out:

  • Witnesses reported to the committee that former President Donald Trump or his allies called them before testifying. Lawmakers warned that witness tampering would be taken seriously. But the witnesses who reported the contacts remain unnamed in the report and the committee didn't urge the Justice Department to charge Trump on that issue.

  • One of the most vivid anecdotes described in hearings this year featured Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testifying she heard Trump grappled with security officers as he sought to join the mob at the Capitol. The committee found nothing to discount her testimony, but the executive summary lacks detail on what happened inside Trump’s SUV.

  • Legislative recommendations seeking to restore faith in U.S. elections and avoid another attack in the future haven't been released yet.

Here is what we know about subjects missing from the executive summary:

U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., is working on legislation to revamp the Electoral Count Act.
U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., is working on legislation to revamp the Electoral Count Act.

Was there witness tampering during the investigation?

Amid the committee’s blockbuster hearings in June and July, lawmakers said witnesses had been contacted by Trump or his allies.

Unnamed people contacted witnesses about their testimony in front of the Jan. 6 committee, referenced being "loyal" and reminded them Trump “does read transcripts,” according to Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee vice chairwoman.

Cheney also said Trump tried to contact a witness after a June hearing. The witness declined to respond to Trump, but alerted a lawyer who told the committee.

Cheney said the panel supplied that information to the Justice Department and would "take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously."

Witness tampering is difficult to prove. Legal experts said a call that doesn't go through is insufficient evidence of an effort to influence a potential witness. The charges the committee recommended to the Justice Department do not include witness tampering.

On Monday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said the committee learned that some of Trump’s fundraising after the election went toward hiring lawyers for witnesses.

“For example, one lawyer told a witness the witness could in certain circumstances tell the committee that she didn’t recall facts when she actually did recall them,” Lofgren said. “That lawyer also did not disclose who was paying for the lawyer’s representation, despite questions from the client seeking that information. He told her, ‘We’re not telling people where funding is coming from right now.’”

Lofgren also said a witness was offered a potential job to make her “'financially very comfortable,' but that the offer was withdrawn when the content of her testimony circulated."

“The witness believed this was an effort to prevent her testimony and we are concerned that these efforts may have been a strategy to prevent the committee from finding the truth,” Lofgren said.

More details about contact with witnesses could be revealed in the transcripts.

Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before the January 6th commission.
Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before the January 6th commission.

Trump and the Secret Service

Hutchinson testified that Anthony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations and also a Secret Service official, told her Trump wanted to join the mob at the Capitol so much after his speech near the White House that he reached for the steering wheel of his SUV. He also lunged for a member of his security detail.

An unnamed White House employee with national security responsibilities also told the committee about the exchange. The report’s executive summary said “several sources” confirmed a “furious interaction” in the vehicle.

“There is no question from all the evidence assembled that President Trump did have that intent,” the executive summary said.

But Ornato told the committee he wasn’t aware of a genuine push by Trump to visit the Capitol. Ornato said it was ridiculous to think Trump could have traveled there without advance preparation. After Hutchinson’s testimony, Ornato returned for a second interview with the committee in November.

“Ornato does not recall that he conveyed the information to Cassidy Hutchinson regarding the SUV, and also does not recall that he conveyed similar information to a White House employee with national security responsibilities who testified that Ornato recalled a similar account to him,” the executive summary said. “The Committee is skeptical of Ornato’s account.”

The executive summary doesn't name the driver of the SUV and doesn't quote from the head of Trump's security detail, Robert Engel, who was in the vehicle, about the incident.

The transcripts could shed further light on the various perspectives of the episode.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks during the Oct. 13, 2022 hearing of the committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in Washington DC.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks during the Oct. 13, 2022 hearing of the committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in Washington DC.

The committee will make legislative recommendations

Committee members have discussed making a number of legislative recommendations but they weren’t included in the executive summary released Monday.

The House has already approved one such measure, an overhaul of the 1877 Electoral Count Act, which was at the heart of Trump’s strategy to overturn the election.

The House’s update aims to clarify that the vice president serves a purely ceremonial role in counting Electoral College votes and make it harder for lawmakers to challenge a state’s electors. But the Senate hasn’t acted and lawmakers will have to start over in 2023 if the legislation isn’t adopted this month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are we still waiting to learn from the final House Jan. 6 report?

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Trubisky starts at QB for Steelers with Kenny Pickett out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. The team announced Saturday Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol. Trubisky began the season as Pittsburgh's starter before losing the job midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has relieved Pickett twice, helping secure a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 and throwing for 276 yards with a t

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup

    AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match on Saturday. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note, if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. At the age of 37, that seems likely, even if there