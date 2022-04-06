More Kinder chocolate egg products recalled over potential salmonella contamination, Food Standards Agency says

More Kinder chocolate egg products have been recalled because they might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

Earlier this week certain Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs were recalled by the FSA due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The UK Health Security Agency said that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, are known to have been infected with salmonella in the outbreak linked to the treats.

The list of recalled products now includes Kinder Mini eggs (75g) and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits (150g), with best before dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022.

Kinder Schokobons (200g) with the same best before date have also been recalled.

The first recall earlier this week included batches of Kinder Surprise individual 20g eggs and those that come in packs of three with a best before date of between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

The FSA said all the eggs affected had been made in the same factory in Belgium.

The recall comes weeks before Easter, when Ferrero would likely have been hoping for a boost in sales.

Ferrero, which owns the Kinder brand, said in a statement: "The company continues to co-operate with the UK Food Standards Agency, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Food Standards Scotland in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella.

"Although no Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, we are taking this extremely seriously".

It added that no other Ferrero and Kinder products are affected by this recall.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

The illness tends to go away after a few days, but symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.