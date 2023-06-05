More Kansas families can apply for $1,000 for tutoring, other education help after pandemic

More Kansas families will soon qualify for $1,000 grants aimed at helping students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, announced Monday her office would expand eligibility for the federally-funded grants to all families making less than 300% of the 2022 federal poverty line, that’s $69,090 for a family of three and $83,250 for a family of four. When the program first launched in February, eligibility stopped at 185% of the federal poverty line.

In 2021 state officials allocated $50 million in COVID-19 relief dollars for direct $1,000 grants per student to low income families. The grants can be used on educational expenses including tutoring, camps and musical instruments but they cannot be used on private school tuition.

Kelly’s office did not immediately respond to questions about how many grants had been given out. In a statement, the governor urged Kansans to spread the word about the program.

“This program enables Kansas students to access the resources and support they need to live up to their highest potential,” she said. “If you know of someone who may qualify for this funding, please encourage them to apply today as we continue to help our students thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

Parents can access a list of service providers and apply for the grants at keep.ks.gov.