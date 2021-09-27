More Investments Needed in Not-For-Profit LTC

Association: There is a not-for-profit difference

Toronto, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvantAge Ontario, the association representing non-profit long-term care homes in Ontario, is calling on government to treat their homes differently than those in the for-profit sector, by increasing investments and making changes allowing them to pay their staff higher wages.

“We believe not-for-profit homes take the best approach to long-term care,” said Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario. “We’re asking government to recognize the not-for-profit difference by solving wage issues that have caused an exodus of staff and by providing better access to financing and development expertise.”

Ontario’s not-for-profit homes invest every dollar into resident care and services. Any surpluses are reinvested back into operations to continually increase the quality of care and services. This results in a range of positive impacts, including lower hospital admissions and 40 per cent more direct daily care for residents.

More than two-thirds of people – or 68 per cent – entering long-term care select not-for-profit homes as their first choice.

“The not-for-profit sector faces challenges,” said Levin. “With better wages available in hospitals and other health care settings, long-term care homes are struggling to attract and retain staff. This has to change. As a first step in transforming the system, the government needs to give all long-term care workers a raise.”

AdvantAge Ontario represents 213 long-term care homes across the province, including all 70 culturally-specific homes. They include not-for-profit and municipally-owned facilities geared specifically to Chinese, Jewish, Francophone, LGBTQ and other communities.

The long-term care system was devastated by COVID-19, and the impact of the pandemic was made worse due to years of neglect by successive governments. The provincial government has indicated it will modernize the long-term care system. Given the different needs of not-for-profit homes, and the high demand for these types of homes, it is critical the government put in place the supports they need to strengthen the system.

Approximately 46 per cent of all Ontario long-term care beds are in the not-for-profit sector, including municipal and charitable beds. The homes are all professionally run but community led, either by volunteer boards or, in the case of municipally-owned homes, by local officials.

“Our homes are a reflection of the communities around them,” said Levin. “They are responsive, transparent and accountable to the public. Government should recognize these differences as it sets out on its transformation of the sector.”

