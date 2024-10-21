More injury woe for England limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies after another hitch in his recovery from a calf injury.

Liam Livingstone will step in to lead the tourists in the three-match series, which starts in Antigua a week on Thursday, as Buttler’s absence extends into the beginning of England’s winter programme.

Liam Livingstone will captain England in their ODI series against West Indies, which starts next week (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Buttler, who has not played competitively since England’s T20 World Cup semi-final at the end of June, was unavailable for Australia’s white-ball tour last month because of a niggling calf problem.

The England and Wales Cricket Board revealed Buttler has had a “slight setback” but it is anticipated the 34-year-old will return to skipper England in five T20s that follow the ODIs in the Caribbean.