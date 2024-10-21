More injury woe for England limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler
England captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies after another hitch in his recovery from a calf injury.
Liam Livingstone will step in to lead the tourists in the three-match series, which starts in Antigua a week on Thursday, as Buttler’s absence extends into the beginning of England’s winter programme.
Buttler, who has not played competitively since England’s T20 World Cup semi-final at the end of June, was unavailable for Australia’s white-ball tour last month because of a niggling calf problem.
The England and Wales Cricket Board revealed Buttler has had a “slight setback” but it is anticipated the 34-year-old will return to skipper England in five T20s that follow the ODIs in the Caribbean.