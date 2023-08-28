More housing for the chronically homeless is proposed near Boise State. What we know

Further new development is headed for the Lusk District, where Boise State University and city officials plan to collaborate to build affordable housing, housing for the chronically homeless, student housing and commercial space near the university’s campus.

Here’s a rundown of what the city and university are planning for the neighborhood south of the Boise River — including a multi-million dollar property sale.

Where could land be redeveloped?

Boise and Boise State own close to five acres sandwiched between North Ninth Street, Sherwood Street, Morrison Drive and West Island Avenue. The land includes a Boise State-owned parking lot and commercial businesses.

The Idaho State Board of Education approved an agreement on Aug. 23 that allows city officials and the university to redesign and rebuild the land close to downtown.

“Developing this project is part of BSU’s overall plan to address housing shortages for students and faculty and to locate needed services near campus,” according to a memorandum from the university. The finished project would include “housing, parking, retail, office and services uses,” according to the memo.

The project would be built by JF Development Group LLC, of Utah. News of the sale and development plan was first reported by BoiseDev.

Does Boise have affordable housing plans for the area?

The State Board of Education also approved an $8.1 million sale of a Boise State apartment building to Boise, which the city plans to use for a permanent supportive housing development, said university Deputy General Counsel Nicole Pantera at the education board’s meeting.

The building is at 860 W. Sherwood St. and is known as the University Park Apartments. It has 47 housing units and 65 parking spots, according to a university memo.

Boise officials and Boise State University plan to redevelop a block of the Lusk District, adjacent to campus. Boise State owns the parking lot to the north, in orange, while the city owns the property in green. The Capitol Campus project could bring new retail, apartments, office and parking areas.

It is unclear how many families would be able to move into the property.

As part of the deal, the city would continue to lease the apartments to students through next June, after which families experiencing homeless could move in.

Story continues

Both projects are part of the city’s plan to reinvigorate the area, where the city owns over 100 housing units. The city calls its housing units there the Capitol Campus.

The property sale and agreement to pursue a joint redevelopment are on Tuesday’s Boise City Council agenda. A memo from a city attorney, Mary Grant, called the property sale the “cornerstone” of the redevelopment project.

What is permanent supportive housing?

Permanent supportive housing is a concept that provides households with help, either through rental assistance or supportive services, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The concept is designed to provide stability for people experiencing homelessness by offering housing, health care and other services, according to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

Boise and its partner agencies in the Treasure Valley already have two such housing complexes: Valor Pointe, which provides supportive housing for veterans, and New Path Community Housing.