More hostages set to be released as Israel-Hamas truce enters second day

(AFP via Getty Images)

More Hamas captives are set to be released today as part of a four-day truce deal between Israel and themilitant Palestinian group.

There were scenes of jubilation on the streets of Tel Aviv on Friday after 24 hostages were released by Hamas seven weeks after they were captured.

Four Red Cross jeeps carrying 13 freed Israelis, 10 Thai workers, and a Filipino, were driven out of Gaza through the Rafah crossing and into Egypt.

Among them were four children, the youngest aged just two.

The Israeli military welcomed the freed hostages by providing food, clean clothing, blankets, toys and medical treatment.

Released Israeli hostages (ES composite)

As part of the deal, 39 Palestinian prisoners in an Israeli jail, including women and children, were freed.

Last night, Israeli media reported ministers had received the names of another 13 hostages set to be released today and were reviewing the list.

While their identities will not be made public until they are freed, it is understood the list contains more children than the four freed on Friday.

A senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described yesterday's events as "bittersweet". Mark Regev said he was "very happy" for those who were free again but that the "vast majority" were still imprisoned.

He added Israel may consider extending the four-day ceasefire if more hostages are released.

US President Joe Biden said: "It's only a start, but so far it's gone well."

Mr Biden called for an end to "this cycle of violence" and pledged to pursue a two-state solution "where Israelis and Palestinians can one day live side by side with equal measure of freedom and dignity".

Just moments before the ceasefire began small arms and mortar fire could still be heard and Hamas reportedly fired a number of rockets after the deadline.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Cameron met Palestinian leaders during the second day of his visit to the region.

He pledged a further £30million in aid for Gaza and said last night: "It is a huge relief to see hostages returned today.

"My thoughts are with all of those families who have been going through unimaginable trauma, especially those still waiting for their loved ones to come home."