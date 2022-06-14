More holiday misery on horizon as airlines ordered to cancel summer flights

Airports travel flights cancellations - Phil Nijhuis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

British holidaymakers face further travel chaos this summer after the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority ordered airlines to cancel flights they cannot deliver.

In a joint letter to airline chiefs, the Department for Transport and the CAA demanded that carriers review their summer timetables to ensure they are “deliverable”. Flights that are not feasible should be cancelled at the earliest opportunity.

Rannia Leontaridi, head of aviation at DfT, and Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the CAA, warned that there will be “unavoidable cancellations” in the weeks to come.

In the letter to aviation bosses, they added: “Your schedules must be based on the resources you and your contractors expect to have available, and should be resilient for the unplanned and inevitable operational challenges that you will face.

“While cancellations at any time are a regrettable inconvenience to passengers, it is our view that cancellations at the earliest possibility to deliver a more robust schedule are better for consumers than late notice on the day cancellations.”

The warning comes after thousands of flights were cancelled in recent weeks at UK airports due to a shortage of staff, creating misery for British holidaymakers.

Ms Leontaridi and Mr Moriarty told airlines to “take all possible steps to prepare for and manage passenger demand” to “avoid the unacceptable scenes we have recently witnessed”.

They also said that when there are “unavoidable cancellations [and] delays”, passengers must be “promptly, clearly and empathetically communicated with”.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph revealed that Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was resisting demands for emergency action to allow an influx of foreign workers to ease the staffing crisis at airports.

Plans had been discussed to issue baggage handlers and check-in staff with temporary visas similar to those issued to fruit pickers, but DfT officials have insisted that they will not ease immigration rules.

The joint DfT and CAA letter also condemned the lack of assistance for disabled passengers at airports in recent weeks, adding that this failure was “simply unacceptable” and “a key area to get right”.

Airline and airport chiefs have been accused of failing to gear up and hire enough staff ahead of a rush for overseas holidays this year.

However, industry figures argue that strict rules during the Covid pandemic coupled with a lack of UK state aid meant they were wary about committing too early to a summer without travel restrictions.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said earlier this month: “We are going to have pinch points at the UK airports right through to the end of this summer until the kids go back to school in September.”