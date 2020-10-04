More hives wanted on P.E.I. — but what's in it for beekeepers?

When most people find a swarm of bees, the desire to want to leave that location immediately seems to be a realistic reaction. But when Bennett MacDonald's kids found a swarm near their New Glasgow, P.E.I. home this year, the result was pure excitement.

"I'm thinking, 'OK, it's probably not bees. It's probably like a thing of hornets,'" said MacDonald.

"Sure enough, we went down to the stream by our house and on the ground was this swarm of bees."

The timing was serendipitous; MacDonald had just finished painting his swarm traps the night before. He had spent the past three years trying to locate honey bees but had never actually caught a swarm.

What's more? He didn't even own one of those classic white bee suits.

View photos Submitted by Bennett MacDonald More

"I thought, 'Oh great. Now it's on. There's a swarm and that's my goal and it's sitting right there. All I gotta do is get it in this box that I just finished.'"

Facing several pointy stingers and thinking, "this is perfect but I have nothing protective to put on," MacDonald said he grabbed what he had.

Gloves.

"I built up the nerve and I picked up this swarm of bees," he said. "My first time ever handling bees."

3,200 out-of-province hives imported

Prince Edward Island is currently home to about 12 commercial beekeepers and a couple of dozen hobbyists — which according to the province is not nearly enough.

Due to the large wild blueberry sector on the Island, bees have to be temporarily imported from out of the province to help with pollination. This past season, about 3,200 hives were brought in from Ontario and Nova Scotia.

View photos Pat Martel/CBC More

"We can supply locally about half of the pollination capacity that the wild blueberry industry and other food crop industries like apply and cranberries require," said Cameron Menzies, the provincial apiarist with the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture and Land.

"Ideally, we would like a few more thousand hives."

'It's relaxing'

"It's just like something you get into and can't get out of," said Mickael Jauneau, who has 290 hives in Canoe Cove. "You just, you know, you love it so much.

"It's just so pleasant to work with bees; they're so calm. It's relaxing too."

Jauneau has been beekeeping with his wife on P.E.I. since 2018. Before that, he was a beekeeper in France and New Zealand for six years.

Story continues