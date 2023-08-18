More heavy rain to wash over the waterlogged Maritimes on Friday

Another round of heavy rain is on the way for the Maritimes to end the workweek, potentially setting up the risk for localized flooding in areas that are already saturated by the heavy rains of late.

Special weather statements are in effect for much of Nova Scotia ahead of the precipitation’s arrival on Friday. Forecasters urge residents to prepare for the potential for localized flooding.

“Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, pooling of water on roadways, and localized flooding in low lying areas," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in the statement. "Be sure storm drains and gutters are cleared of debris."

Friday through Saturday

Areas: The Maritimes

Timing: Friday morning through Saturday morning

Weather: A low-pressure system moving into the region will draw in ample tropical moisture from the south.

Folks across the Maritimes are no stranger to plumes of tropical moisture these days. Elevated moisture aloft acts like a reservoir that showers and thunderstorms can tap into to produce very heavy rainfall rates.

Rain will start by Friday morning for most, persisting through the day before wrapping up on Saturday.

Widespread rainfall totals of 20-40 mm are on tap for much of the Maritimes, with locally heavier totals possible for the southern shores of Nova Scotia and the Fundy shores. Higher amounts are also possible beneath thunderstorms.

Forecasters are also monitoring the potential for stronger thunderstorms in eastern New Brunswick as a slow-moving front pushes into the region late in the day Friday.

This system will also bring gusty winds to accompany the steady rains. Wind gusts will pick up through the day Friday, with maximum gusts of 40 km/h possible over land and 50 km/h possible along the coasts and over water.

Looking ahead to next week, unsettled conditions will pop up throughout the region at times, though no major storms or heavy rain events are expected. However, forecasters will be closely watching the tropics for the final week of August, as the Atlantic hurricane basin will become more active as we head to the peak of the hurricane season.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

Use extreme caution in areas that may experience localized flooding during and after heavy rains. Never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late, and the road may have been washed out beneath the water. It only takes a small amount of water for a vehicle to lose traction and begin floating, endangering both the lives of the occupants and their rescuers.

Be sure to check back for the latest on conditions across the Maritimes.

