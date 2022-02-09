Storm racing across Atlantic Canada with wintry mess, strong winds

After a few days of stormy weather, there is a silver lining beginning to show in Atlantic Canada. Conditions will improve in the Maritimes first, with rain and snow subsiding Tuesday overnight while Newfoundland will take the heaviest impacts during this time. Some areas on the East Coast could see an additional 15-30 cm of snow, so there will be plenty of shovelling to do still come Wednesday. Flooding may still be a risk for some from heavy rain melting existing snowpack, particularly in Newfoundland. But beyond Wednesday, the region finally gets a much-needed break from the barrage of wintry weather. More on the leftover impacts expected and the break in the active storm track that finally follows, below.

PHOTOS: Widespread Atlantic power outages after major ice, heavy snow

INTO WEDNESDAY: LINGERING EFFECTS FOR MARITIMES AS SNOW SPREADS OVER NEWFOUNDLAND

A low-pressure system continues to bring a wintry mess across Atlantic Canada, with effects lingering through Wednesday. Rain, snowfall, wind and winter storm warnings are still in place across the region.

Some areas of in eastern Nova Scotia saw a changeover to snow during bursts of heavy precipitation in thundershowers Tuesday evening before it switched back to showers. Lingering snow and rain will subside in the overnight hours in the province, as well as in P.E.I.

Additional snowfall amounts will be quite heavy across northern New Brunswick, where a further 5-25 cm is still left to fall. Eastern Nova Scotia may see another 15-30 cm of snow, a tally that includes sea-effect on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, across the Gulf, snow will get heavier as the low moves in closer, then spreading across the island through the Tuesday overnight hours. Conditions are expected to improve early Wednesday morning as the snow tapers to rain showers or flurries, and winds ease.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," ECCC says in the warning.

In New Brunswick, snow at times heavy will taper to flurries by early Wednesday morning.

Snowfall amounts for Newfoundland will be excessive for western and northern areas, where an extra 15-30 cm could fall through Wednesday. The Avalon is going to get in on the snow, as well, with 10-15 cm possible for the peninsula before the changeover to rain Tuesday overnight, then tapering to showers or flurries Wednesday morning.

Like the Maritimes, central Newfoundland has a respectable snowpack from the recent spate of storms. In light of the heavy rainfall last weekend, rivers and streams may have a reduced capacity to handle additional rainfall and snowmelt. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

As well, the island will see blustery winds develop Tuesday overnight with gusts of 80-90 km/h, with locally up to 100 km/h along exposed coastal areas.

There will be some sea-effect snow on the back of the system Wednesday morning for P.E.I. and Cape Breton, and in the afternoon for western Newfoundland.

WATCH: SEE THE 'MEGABANKS' TOWERING OVER MONCTON RESIDENTS

Click here to view the video

The system will be exiting Newfoundland by Wednesday afternoon.

Beyond the system, somewhat quieter weather for a few days -- no significant storms late week and the weekend. Very mild late week and weekend, even some double digits on Saturday for parts of Nova Scotia and approaching double digits in Moncton, N.B. A shot of Arctic air returns for early next week, then becoming milder later in the week.

Thumbnail courtesy of Jessica Mills, taken in Charlottetown, P.E.I. on Feb. 8, 2022.

Check back for the latest on conditions across Atlantic Canada.

