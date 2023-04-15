More than half of patients have had their appointments cancelled as a result of NHS strikes

The junior doctors' strike ended on Saturday morning at 7am - but nurses are now planning more industrial action - Stefan Rousseau/PA

More than 50 per cent of patients have had their appointments cancelled as a result of strikes in the NHS, according to a recent survey by the Patients Association.

It comes as nurses are to embark on the most extreme walkouts yet, despite hundreds of thousands of health workers backing the Government’s pay offer, and just as the NHS is getting back to normal after a four-day walkout by junior doctors.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced plans to target A&E departments, cancer units and intensive care facilities over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend, as another major health union overwhelmingly backed the terms of the offer.

The 48-hour strike by nurses, which will include emergency care, will "present serious risks and challenges", an NHS boss has said.

The RCN has rejected the pay offer for England - by 54 per cent to 46 per cent - while Unison workers accepted it.

Sir Julian Hartley, from NHS Providers, which represents NHS workers, said the May Bank Holiday strike would mark an "unprecedented level of action", while the Government said the planned walkout was "based on a vote from the minority" of nurses.

The award on the table was a 5 per cent pay rise for 2023-24. And there was an extra one-off lump sum of at least £1,655 to top up the past year's salary.

The strikes from 8pm on April 30 to 8pm on May 2 will involve NHS nurses in emergency departments, intensive care, cancer and other wards.

'We are concerned about people's safety'

Rachel Power, the chief executive of the Patients Association, told BBC Breakfast it was frustrating that the Government and unions have not been able to find a solution while "every day patients are waiting for treatments".

Ms Power said: "[Further strike action] is going to be really worrying for patients out there who have already had a tough time through the pandemic and through the last winter."

She added: "We have seen the long ambulance waits, we have seen the delays in discharging medically well people. We are concerned about people's safety.

"People are going to be waiting longer and that is not acceptable. We have heard from patients where their treatments have been cancelled.

"We have heard from patients who have not heard what is going to happen next."