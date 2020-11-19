More than half of museums and galleries fear they might not survive Covid

Visitors at the Garden Museum in south London after it reopened on August 1 (Janie Airey/Art Fund 2020)

The public are being asked to keep museums and galleries afloat as new research found more than half are worried about surviving the Covid crisis.

Research from the Art Fund found 60% were concerned about their future and the charity has launched a new crowdfunding appeal to help them.

Its Together for Museums campaign aims to raise £1 million to be given to museums, galleries and country houses to help them adapt to the world of social distancing and lockdowns.

Amongst its 800 museum partners, 20% have been unable to reopen at all following the first UK-wide lockdown and only a little over half (55%) have received emergency funding.

Last month, average visitor levels fell to just 25% compared to last October with three quarters saying their income is significantly or severely down.

The scale of the problem has already seen the charity exhaust its own £2.25 million emergency fund having received applications for £16.9 million worth of help from 451 different organisations.

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said: “Over the last six months it’s been hugely inspiring to see innovative ideas from museums to adapt and evolve, but heartbreaking that we cannot support them all.

"This terrible pandemic, which separates us from our loved ones but has brought us closer in support of our local communities, has taken museums to a make-or-break point.

"Single-handedly, we cannot solve this crisis - but together, we can make a huge impact. We are urging everyone who loves and uses museums to come together now, to help so many more museums thrive.”