More than half of households get more from state than they pay in tax

More than half of Britain’s households receive more from the state than they pay in taxes as dependency on benefits reaches an all-time high, a new study has found.

Some 36 million people – 54.2 per cent of all individuals – paid less tax than they received in benefits and “benefits in kind”, defined as the imputed cost of NHS and state education services, according to the analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data for 2020/21.

It trumps the previous high of 52.5 per cent in 2012/13, fuelled by Labour’s surge in government spending under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, according to the research by Civitas, a think tank.

Tim Knox, the co-author of the report and former director of the Centre for Policy Studies, said: “The proportion of households who are receiving more from the state than they pay in taxes has never been larger – and the outlook for the near future is bleak.

“The questions that all parties should answer is: what is your target for the net dependency ratio? And what are the practical implications for achieving such a target?

“Is it a good thing that more than half of Britons take more from the state than they put in? Is a further increase in dependency welcome? Do we, as a country, want so many people to be dependent on the state? Or are we collectively hooked on more and more bread and circuses?”

Shift in the tax burden

The analysis shows a dramatic rise in state dependency compared with 2000, when it was just 40.3 per cent, and is significantly above the average of 41.2 per cent between 1977 and 2000.

It fell from its peak in 2010/11 under Labour before falling through the Conservative administrations of David Cameron and Theresa May and then rising under Boris Johnson.

The trend is partly explained by the increased spending during Covid and a shift in the tax burden onto the top 40 per cent of the population and particularly the top fifth of earners.

The new analysis shows 83 per cent of all income tax is now paid by just 40 per cent of British adults, and the top fifth of taxpayers account for two thirds of the total income for the Exchequer from earnings. The top 10 per cent account for 53.1 per cent.

It means the top fifth of households paid on average £35,399 more in taxes than they received in benefits, while the bottom fifth received £17,648 more in benefits than they paid in tax.

Trend fuelled by response to Covid

For the first time ever, the middle fifth of non-retired individuals on average now receive more from the state in cash benefits and benefits in kind than they pay in taxes.

For this middle quintile, it represented a net total of £516 more in benefits than they paid in taxes. For the poorest fifth of households, it amounted to £18,559 more in benefits than tax and £10,433 for the second poorest quintile.

The Civitas report said the trend had been fuelled by the Government’s response to the Covid pandemic, where there were sharp falls in indirect taxes such as VAT and increases in benefits in kind such as use of the NHS. The average tax paid by households fell from £24,084 to £21,925.

It said the figures could be an underestimate as they did not take account of the £70 billion furlough funds. This money was paid through employers and so was classed in the study as household income rather than a benefit.

The analysis also does not include the substantial numbers of people who left the labour force after the pandemic.

An analysis by Labour, published on Monday, shows that 1.9 million over-50s were receiving out of work benefits in May last year, up from 1.6 million in February 2020.

John Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said it showed the Government was “woefully failing over-50s” and risked allowing Britain to become the “sick man of Europe”.

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure