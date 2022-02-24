More freezing temperatures, rain and sleet expected in North Texas Thursday. Here’s what you need to know

As North Texas moves into its second day of a winter storm warning, the region is expected to stay cold, with high temperatures in the low 30s, and a 90% chance for precipitation that will bring more icy roads.

How much precipitation fell Wednesday and early Thursday morning?

In the Metroplex region, most areas saw between 0.01 to 0.03 inches of rain and sleet throughout Wednesday.

Arlington recorded 0.01 inches of precipitation, meanwhile areas of Fort Worth ranged between 0.02 and 0.03 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A little higher north, like areas including North Richland Hills, reported 0.12 inches of ice and sleet accumulation within the last 24 hours.

More freezing rain and sleet is “likely” for the Fort Worth area before 1 p.m., before dropping to a slight chance of freezing rain between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the weather service reported.

424AM: Freezing drizzle is ongoing (not shown by radar). Freezing rain and sleet (shown by radar, but it isn't snow) is increasing across North Texas and Central Texas. Increasing rates of ice accumulation are expected over the next several hours and past sunrise. #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/iOq28zKTJy — Texas Storm Chasers (@TxStormChasers) February 24, 2022

What are road conditions looking like?





The National Weather Service said roads were expected to be “treacherous” after the region received sleet and ice.

“A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of North and Central Texas with slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses that will make for dangerous travel,” the weather service said. “Road conditions will steadily deteriorate area-wide [Wednesday] tonight into Thursday morning before some minor improvements with warmer temperatures around freezing Thursday afternoon.”

Story continues

Good morning! Freezing drizzle/rain will be widespread this morning making for icy and hazardous travel areawide. The good news is that precip ends from west to east midday into the afternoon hours with a slow improvement to travel conditions mid to late afternoon. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/kQvNKHzsIy — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 24, 2022

By 5 a.m. Thursday, most of North and Central Texas were reporting dangerous icy roads, according to TxDOT.

By 5 a.m. Thursday, most of North and Central Texas were reporting dangerous icy roads, according to TxDOT.

Residents are being advised to stay off the roads unless necessary.

What about accidents?

MedStar said that it responded to 77 accidents in total Wednesday, which was a 250% increase than their typical response.

“Seventeen falls from the ice and nine cold exposure calls,” a tweet from the EMS group said. “Good day for virtual ANYTHING, and hot chocolate! Please try to stay home today if you can!”

The Fort Worth Police Department reported that none of their dispatchers on patrol channels said there were more overnight accidents than usual, but that units responded to about four accidents throughout the night.

“North Patrol had dispatched two separate accidents in the area of the North Freeway and Heritage Trace,” Shawn Stone, a spokesperson for the department, said. “South Patrol dispatched two accidents that were not located that may have occurred in Arlington and Burleson, respectively.”

What is the weekend forecast looking like?

Friday will be slightly warmer than what North Texas saw Wednesday and Thursday, with a high in the lower and mid 40s by Friday afternoon, which is expected to help with road conditions, the National Weather Service said.

“One last round of wintry weather will be possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. A wintry mix of freezing rain and possibly light snow will impact areas mainly north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex,” the weather service said. “Little to no accumulation is expected, but motorists should continue to exercise caution. Temperatures will rise above freezing region wide by late morning, and rain will prevail Saturday afternoon and evening.”

The chance of precipitation Saturday remains around 60%, with temperatures similar to Friday.

The sun is expected to come back out Sunday as temperatures will reach the mid to high 50s.