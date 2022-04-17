More than a dozen people hurt in mall shooting and stampede, Columbia police say

Fourteen people were injured Saturday during a violent incident that involved gunfire at Columbiana Centre, but no one died, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The victims range in age from 15 to 73 years old, police said overnight in a news release.

Of those, nine were hit by gunfire and five others were hurt as people fled to exits, according to the release.

Injuries suffered by people who were attempting to leave the mall for safety include broken bones, lacerations, and a head injury, police said.

A shooting was reported at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., drawing heavy law enforcement presence on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

As of midnight, a 73-year-old woman was the only victim who continued to receive medical treatment at a local hospital, according to the release. All of the other victims have been treated and released, or were scheduled to be released, police said.

“We were relieved to hear that most of them have already been discharged,” Columbia Councilwoman Aditi Bussells said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the all of the victims of this horrific event. We are grateful to our first responders.”

Bussells and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann were among those who visited shooting victims in the hospital.

“Our community is saddened by this senseless shooting and the pain it caused to innocent bystanders,” Rickenmann said in a statement. “Our focus is on getting them treatment right now and on being supportive of the multiple law enforcement agencies working together to bring these criminals to justice.”

As of Sunday morning, one arrest has been made.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, police said.

The man who was originally detained as a person of interest is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and could face more charges as police consult the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to the release.

Police said they are trying to identify at least two additional suspects who were seen with guns in the shopping mall.

The first 911 call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday after shots were fired near the Gap store, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

Story continues

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police investigators said they believe that at least three people displayed guns inside the mall. Police said they are trying to determine how many suspects fired weapons.

Police found one gun related to the incident, while a preliminary examination of ballistic evidence indicates that at least two different firearms were used by two shooters, according to the release.

It is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident between the suspects and likely stemmed from an on-going conflict, police said.

Any witness or person who captured the incident on video are asked to immediately call police at 803-545-3525.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.