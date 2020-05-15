More details coming on COVID-19 wage-subsidy program extension

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to reveal more details today about how much longer the emergency wage-subsidy program will be extended for to help employers keep their workers on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, he announced the $73 billion wage-subsidy program would live on past its original June 6 deadline, but didn't go into further detail.

The program covers 75 per cent of an eligible company's payroll, up to a maximum of $847 per week per employee. Companies that saw their revenues drop by 15 per cent in March or 30 per cent in April and May are eligible for the program.

The extension comes as some businesses prepare to gradually reopen.

Ontario announced details of its first stage of reopening yesterday. Beginning on Tuesday, retail stores outside of shopping malls that have street entrances will be allowed to open.

In Alberta, retail stores, hair salons, museums, daycares and day camps are allowed to open, with restrictions, across much of the province. Calgary and Brooks, however, are on a different timeline due to higher case counts of COVID-19 in the two areas.

The country lost almost two million jobs during the month of April — a record high — as the impact of COVID-19 on the economy made itself known, according to Statistics Canada figures released a week ago.

The agency's Labour Force Survey data estimates the total number of jobs lost during the crisis at more than three million.