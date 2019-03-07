More criticism of Charley Casserly over Kyler Murray comments: He coaches prospects for combine interviews

Charley Casserly was seemingly just the messenger when he discussed Kyler Murray not impressing teams at the combine, but he’s the one taking all the fire.

Casserly, the former general manager who is now an NFL Network analyst, said the comments he heard from teams over Murray’s interviews at the NFL scouting combine were the worst he’d ever heard for a top quarterback prospect. Because Murray is just the latest top quarterback prospect to get dragged by anonymous sources, most people reacted cynically to Casserly’s report.

And Murray’s agent and college coach simply lashed out. They ripped him on Wednesday. They practically accused Casserly of making up what he said. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk pointed out that Casserly had a conflict of interest when it came to his comments.

Charley Casserly coaches combine participants

Pro Football Talk cited a 2016 story by Sports Business Daily that talked about Casserly coaching prospects for their combine interviews through EXOS, which trains athletes before the combine.

It appears Casserly is still in that role for EXOS.

So when Casserly mentions that Murray wasn’t trained for his combine interviews (although he was) it is hard to take seriously because of Casserly’s conflict of interest. It also means NFL Network shouldn’t be having Casserly on critiquing players’ combine interviews.

And in less than 48 hours, Murray’s supporters have taken the attention off of Murray and onto Casserly.

Casserly has a conflict of interest

Everyone involved in this story has conflicts of interest. When Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt blasted Casserly and said he heard from coaches he represents that Murray interviewed well, it’s clear he has a stake in Murray’s success. So does Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Murray in college and defended him as well.

Whether Casserly heard about Murray’s interviews organically from his NFL connections or not, it gets harder to take him seriously when he is commenting on Murray’s lack of preparation ... when he has a side business preparing combine participants for their interviews.

Casserly went on TV to share what he said he heard from NFL teams. He probably didn’t realize he’d become the story a few days later.

Charley Casserly has been criticized for his report on Kyler Murray's combine interviews. (AP)

