More contagious variant of COVID-19 found in Fresno County. Here’s what we know

COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline, but a new variant has been confirmed in Fresno County as health officials brace for a potential wintertime surge of the coronavirus.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health revealed Friday that it discovered its first case of the BQ.1 variant of the disease in the county. The case was discovered Wednesday.

BQ.1 is a descendant of the omicron variant BA.5, the strain responsible for most infections during last summer’s surge.

Early data suggests the BQ.1 variant is more contagious than some other variants, according to the health department.

It and other variants could drive a wintertime surge in cases, health officials said.

Viral respiratory infections tend to increase in the fall and winter as people gather more for holidays and other indoor events, noted Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer.

“As we approach this holiday season, we ask individuals to take measurable steps to protect their health and their families,” he said in a news release.

The bivalent vaccine

Vohra recommends people get the latest vaccine booster along with a flu shot. It’s known as the bivalent vaccine because it protects against two different forms of coronavirus. The booster has been available in Fresno County since early September.

The bivalent booster is only authorized for people who are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least two months.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends the latest Pfizer booster shots for everyone age 5 and older, and the latest Moderna booster for children and adults ages 6 and up.

Where to get the vaccine?

It’s available at local pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and through the county health department. Contact the department at 559-600-3550 or visit myturn.ca.gov to find a nearby site.

Despite fears of a surge, cases are still far below the levels seen during the spring and summer in the Valley.

The positivity rate of people testing for the disease was 4.3% in Fresno County for the week ending Oct. 20. That’s in contrast to the summertime peak, when the positivity rate hovered around 20%.