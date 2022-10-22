More contagious variant of COVID-19 found in Fresno County. Here’s what we know

Bethany Clough
·2 min read

COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline, but a new variant has been confirmed in Fresno County as health officials brace for a potential wintertime surge of the coronavirus.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health revealed Friday that it discovered its first case of the BQ.1 variant of the disease in the county. The case was discovered Wednesday.

BQ.1 is a descendant of the omicron variant BA.5, the strain responsible for most infections during last summer’s surge.

Early data suggests the BQ.1 variant is more contagious than some other variants, according to the health department.

It and other variants could drive a wintertime surge in cases, health officials said.

Viral respiratory infections tend to increase in the fall and winter as people gather more for holidays and other indoor events, noted Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer.

“As we approach this holiday season, we ask individuals to take measurable steps to protect their health and their families,” he said in a news release.

The bivalent vaccine

Vohra recommends people get the latest vaccine booster along with a flu shot. It’s known as the bivalent vaccine because it protects against two different forms of coronavirus. The booster has been available in Fresno County since early September.

The bivalent booster is only authorized for people who are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least two months.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends the latest Pfizer booster shots for everyone age 5 and older, and the latest Moderna booster for children and adults ages 6 and up.

Where to get the vaccine?

It’s available at local pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and through the county health department. Contact the department at 559-600-3550 or visit myturn.ca.gov to find a nearby site.

Despite fears of a surge, cases are still far below the levels seen during the spring and summer in the Valley.

The positivity rate of people testing for the disease was 4.3% in Fresno County for the week ending Oct. 20. That’s in contrast to the summertime peak, when the positivity rate hovered around 20%.

Latest Stories

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Best moments from Raptors' wild season-opening win over Cavs

    Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Kaprizov's OT goal gives Wild 4-3 win over Canucks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored in overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Kaprizov had his fourth goal of the season and added two assists as Minnesota wrapped up its season-opening four-game homestand with its first points of the season. Mats Zuccarello added two goals and Sam Steel scored his second of the season. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 23 saves for Minnesota. Bo Horvat

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc