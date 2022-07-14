‘More to come’ from Zander Fagerson after racing to 50 caps – Gregor Townsend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavin McCafferty
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gregor Townsend
    Scottish rugby union footballer and coach
  • Zander Fagerson
    Scottish rugby union footballer and coach
Gregor Townsend paid tribute to Zander Fagerson’s achievement (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
Gregor Townsend paid tribute to Zander Fagerson’s achievement (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has handed Zander Fagerson his 50th cap eight years after giving the prop a professional debut at the age of 18.

The Glasgow player will reach his milestone when Scotland take on Argentina on Saturday in the summer tour series decider in Santiago Del Estero.

Townsend noted Fagerson was a “very young age” to reach his half-century, four years younger than 30-year-old Hamish Watson achieved the same feat last week.

And the former Warriors head coach always felt the front-row forward was destined to achieve quickly.

“He was very strong as a 17/18-year-old,” said Townsend, who has made eight changes. “When he first came into the programme, he played really well for the under-20s, and through training and learning, we saw he was getting close to professional level.

“He played well at professional level at a very young age and he had some moments that didn’t go that well for him. I remember Scarlets away, I had a difficult decision to make, when you have to take someone off before half-time, but that did happen to Zander in one of his first outings for Glasgow.

“But you often learn more from those occasions than when you have played at your best.

“But Zander has always been driven to improve, he cares a lot about this team, and he has got extra motivation every time he plays with his brother (Matt). They are bringing the best out of each other.

Zander Fagerson will win his 50th cap (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
Zander Fagerson will win his 50th cap (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

“He has been consistent for us over the past number of years. He brings so much more than just scrummaging, but last Saturday was one of his best scrummaging performances of the season.

“His work in contact is outstanding, world class, and his ball carrying too is a real handful for defences. I am sure he will do all he can to put in an even better performance this weekend.

“There is much more to come from Zander too given his age and experience.”

Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith will make his debut after replacing the injured Rory Hutchinson, who suffered a minor injury in Scotland’s 29-6 victory last Saturday. However, the 21-year-old was already earmarked to start the final Test.

“We have high expectations from Ollie because of the way he has been training, and playing this season for Glasgow,” the Scotland head coach said.

“It suggests he will transfer that form into the Test arena.

“He is one of our hardest workers in training, which is a real trait for a full-back, to be constantly on the move in attack and defence. He has a good left boot as well which gives the opposition something to think about when you have a right-footed kicker at 10. And he is a very good attacker.

“I think he will get a lot of ball. The pitches haven’t been full size here so there are more kicks going into the 22 into full-backs’ hands. We see Ollie playing really well on Saturday.”

London Irish winger Kyle Rowe misses out (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)
London Irish winger Kyle Rowe misses out (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Townsend is without three injured backs in all. London Irish winger Kyle Rowe suffered a knee injury which will require specialist advice next week after coming off the bench on Saturday, and winger Darcy Graham has been ruled out with delayed concussion.

Rufus McLean takes Graham’s place, while Sione Tuipulotu replaces Sam Johnson at inside centre and scrum-half Ali Price is recalled.

Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman come into the front row, while Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray form an all-changed second row, with Edinburgh lock Glen Young in line for a debut off the bench. Flanker Watson will captain Scotland for the first time.

Townsend admitted that the success of the tour would “probably” be defined by the outcome of Saturday’s game but stressed there had already been major benefits.

“There’s a lot of success on how we have seen players develop, players who got that opportunity against Chile, players who have had opportunities in the last two weeks and who are going to have opportunities this weekend, and from how well they have learned and trained during this period,” he said.

“The success off the field, this group coming together, leaders emerging. Hamish has gone from someone who hadn’t been in a leadership group before to vice-captain and now captain.

“But ultimately we are here to win games and finding a way to win is what we are tasked with doing this week and during the 80 minutes.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sturgeon: Independence is ‘essential’ as UK faces shift to right under new PM

    The First Minister spoke out as she launched a new paper aimed at making the case for Scottish independence.

  • Deutsche Bank's International Private Bank hires 4 bankers in Americas

    The new hires will help the bank strengthen its commercial real estate and structured lending businesses, according to the memo, the content of which was confirmed by a company spokesperson. Lisa Shenwick, David Addison and Gregory Zann have joined as both directors and structured lenders, while Brian Han has been named vice president, Deutsche Bank said in the memo.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.