More to come from Leinster after Euro win - Cullen

Leinster boss Leo Cullen admitted his side are "not at the level" they need to be despite beating Clermont Auvergne 15-7 to record a ninth consecutive win to start this campaign.

The Champions Cup victory over Top 14 opposition came thanks to two tries in four first-half minutes from Garry Ringrose and Jordie Barrett but otherwise the Irish province managed just a solitary Sam Prendergast penalty.

Their line-out was an issue throughout, while the game lost much of its shape when conditions worsened in the second half.

Cullen does not feel Leinster are displaying the kind of form shown by last season's fellow finalists Toulouse who beat Ulster 61-21 in the opening game of their title defence last week.

"There's is a lot more in us," he said.

"If we want to be successful and go on in this competition, we are not at the level of probably where, as an example, I watched Toulouse last week, where they are.

"They are in unbelievable form at the moment so we've plenty to work on."

Leinster, who return to United Rugby Championship action against Connacht on 21 December, still took nine points from their first two Champions Cup fixtures having also beaten Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate.

"If someone said you were going to get nine points from the two games, you'd probably be quite happy, but when you score two tries in the first half of the second game having got five points last week, it sort of feels like there are things there that we can be better at," Cullen added.

"The dressing room is frustrated at how we performed because we want to put on a better show in front of our home fans but at the same time, you've got to win against a team that is used to these sort of arm-wrestles in the Top 14, where they're currently sitting third.

"They've ton of experience. It's good to get a win."