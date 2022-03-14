More civilian deaths in Kyiv attacks; Instagram shut down in Russia

At least two people died and 12 were injured following an air strike on a residential building in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the country's emergency service said on Monday. Western companies operating in Russia now face severe sanctions. Peace talks between the sides are set to resume.

"As of 07:40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-storey apartment building, three people were hospitalised and nine people were treated on the spot," the emergency service said on Facebook.

Russia and Ukraine were set for a new round of talks Monday as Moscow's invading forces maintain their assaults across the former Soviet state.

The discussions come as Russian troops edge closer to Kyiv and keep up their bombardment of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where nearly 2,200 people have been killed in the onslaught, according to local officials.

Social media site shut down

Instagram was no longer accessible in Russia on Monday after its parent company Meta was accused by Moscow of allowing calls for violence against Russians on its platforms.

Instagram's app was not refreshing on Monday. The social network also appeared on a list of online resources with "restricted access" published by Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor.

Asian stock markets mostly fell in early trading as investors tracked diplomatic efforts to bring the Ukraine crisis to an end. This week's US Federal Reserve meeting is in focus as it prepares to start lifting interest rates.

West trying to force Russian default

Russia's finance ministry on Monday accused foreign countries of wanting to force Russia into an "artificial default" through unprecedented sanctions over what Moscow calls its "military operation" in Ukraine.

"The freezing of foreign currency accounts of the Bank of Russia and of the Russian government can be regarded as the desire of a number of foreign countries to organise an artificial default that has no real economic grounds," finance minister Anton Siluanov said.

The Russian authorities, facing potential economic calamity as Western sanctions take hold, have threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures.

Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to several foreign entities, including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut.

The Russians have threatened to arrest officials who have criticised the Moscow government, and have said they will seize assets, including intellectual property.

Hong Kong tech stocks lose ground

Hong Kong stocks lost more than 5 percent, mostly in the tech sector, probably related to fears of a new Covid lockdown.

Oil prices dropped, providing some respite after they soared to a 14-year high last week, though the commodity remains elevated around $110 and keeping upward pressure on inflation.

Trading floors continue to be flooded with uncertainty as Russia's war in Ukraine rages, with comments from Vladimir Putin that there were "positive developments" in talks with Kyiv unable to provide much support.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is due to meet senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome later Monday, with Ukraine top of the agenda as the White House seeks help in bringing the crisis to a swift conclusion.