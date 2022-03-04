Atlantic Canada faces quick warmup before next winter storm arrives

Two quick clippers brought accumulating snow to parts of Atlantic Canada this week, hitting Nova Scotia hardest with several days of travel delays and school closures. Thursday’s system will clip the Avalon Peninsula through early Friday morning, bringing the region double-digit snowfall totals to end the week. We’re looking ahead at a quick warmup for some this weekend before the next wintry storm arrives. More on what to expect this weekend and beyond, below.

INTO FRIDAY: SNOW PULLS AWAY FROM MARITIMES AND AIMS FOR NEWFOUNDLAND

Wednesday and Thursday saw tough travel around the Maritimes as two clipper systems brought accumulating snow to parts of the region.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula into early Friday morning as the system spreads over the region. The heaviest snow will fall through the overnight hours. We could see storm totals of 10-15 cm across much of the Avalon, with about 15 cm expected on southern sections of the peninsula.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said in its snowfall warning.

LOOKING AHEAD: WATCHING YET ANOTHER STORM FOR SUNDAY-MONDAY

Forecasters are watching yet another messy storm that could impact the region for Sunday and Monday.

A system will track across the Maritimes Sunday night with snow, ice and rain across the south, with primarily snow expected for Newfoundland during Monday. The active pattern will then continue next week and will remain unsettled into the third week of March as well.

