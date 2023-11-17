More cases of applesauce lead poisoning announced by Oregon Public Health, FDA
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that 12 more children have experienced lead poisoning from recalled applesauce packets, bringing the total number of affected children found by the administration to 34.
Investigators found that the lead contained in the recalled packets, sold under the WanaBana, Schnucks and Weiss brands, had 2.18 parts per million of lead. The finding was 200 times more than what the FDA proposed as an action level in draft guidance for baby food.
The FDA believes that the source of the lead contamination is the cinnamon used in the recalled pouches as tests of non-recalled products without cinnamon did not find lead in them, according to the announcement.
Earlier this month Schnuck Markets Inc. said in a press release that the manufacturer Austrofood SAS, used "cinnamon raw material" with elevated levels of lead.
Oregon Public Health officials separately found that six children in the state who were poisoned after consuming the recalled fruit puree.
What are the signs and symptoms of lead toxicity?
Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of all ages and health statuses. Exposure to lead is often difficult to identify, according to the FDA, and most children have no obvious immediate symptoms.
Exposure to lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, and signs and symptoms of lead toxicity varies, based on exposure.
Here are some symptoms of short-term lead exposure:
Headache
Abdominal pain/Colic
Vomiting
Anemia
Long-term exposure to lead could have additional symptoms, including:
Irritability
Lethargy
Fatigue
Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning
Occasional abdominal discomfort
Constipation
Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility
Headache
Tremor
Weight loss
What does lead exposure do?
Lead exposure can seriously harm a child's health and lead to long-term health effects, the CDC says, including:
Damage to the brain and nervous system
Slowed growth and development
Learning and behavior problems
Hearing and speech problems
This can lead to negative effects on learning and focus, the CDC notes.
