More bad weather projected as Kentucky communities continue to recover from recent storm

More severe storms are expected to hit Kentucky at the end of this week, only days after strong thunderstorms and tornadoes left behind damage in various counties.

Several storms are expected to hit the region Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. They’re expected to vary in severity and an exact timeline of the storms was unclear Wednesday morning.

Torrential rain, damaging winds “in excess of 60 mph” and frequent lightning are possible, the NWS said.

“Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get warnings,” the NWS said.

Rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the region Thursday and Friday. Torrential rainfall, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, and frequent lightning are the main severe weather hazards. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/oWEyjyXJdZ — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 28, 2023

The forecast for Wednesday is hot and hazy, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Look for a rather hazy day across the region with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Hot and humid conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday along with a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Be sure to remain weather aware. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/j0FH3ei2HR — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 28, 2023

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said the threat of potentially severe storms will last from Thursday to Sunday. Damaging winds, large amounts of rain and hail are possible with the storms, Bailey said.

NWS surveyors confirmed tornado damage in Hardin and Russell counties. They also found straight-line wind damage in Bullitt, Madison, Grayson, Edmonson and Warren counties. More surveys are planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

Over 8,000 customers remain Wednesday morning from the storm, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the country. Most of the outages are in Grayson, Edmonson, Hart and Russell counties.