More bad weather projected as Kentucky communities continue to recover from recent storm

Christopher Leach
Graphic provided by the National Weather Service

More severe storms are expected to hit Kentucky at the end of this week, only days after strong thunderstorms and tornadoes left behind damage in various counties.

Several storms are expected to hit the region Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. They’re expected to vary in severity and an exact timeline of the storms was unclear Wednesday morning.

Torrential rain, damaging winds “in excess of 60 mph” and frequent lightning are possible, the NWS said.

“Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get warnings,” the NWS said.

The forecast for Wednesday is hot and hazy, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said the threat of potentially severe storms will last from Thursday to Sunday. Damaging winds, large amounts of rain and hail are possible with the storms, Bailey said.

NWS surveyors confirmed tornado damage in Hardin and Russell counties. They also found straight-line wind damage in Bullitt, Madison, Grayson, Edmonson and Warren counties. More surveys are planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

Over 8,000 customers remain Wednesday morning from the storm, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the country. Most of the outages are in Grayson, Edmonson, Hart and Russell counties.

