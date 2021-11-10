More arrest warrants issued for man charged in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Multiple province-wide arrest warrants have been issued for Marcus Michael Denny. (RCMP - image credit)

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for help locating a man who is the subject of multiple province-wide arrest warrants, including one relating to the killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri.

Marcus Michael Denny, 22, of Pictou Landing First Nation, N.S., is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, impaired driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Colchester County RCMP and Pictou County RCMP obtained warrants in connection with those charges for incidents that occurred on July 1 and Oct. 17.

Denny is also wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant obtained by Truro Police related to the Sept. 5 death of Singh Katri. He has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact in that case.

Wanted for bear-spray attack, impaired driving

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the charges of impaired driving, resisting arrest and obstruction relate to an incident on July 1, when a member of public reported a vehicle in Bible Hill, N.S., that they suspected was being driven by an impaired driver.

The charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failure to comply are connected to an incident on Oct. 17, when police responded to Pictou Landing First Nation for a report that a person was attacked with bear spray.

Police said they have made attempts to locate Denny, but they are now appealing to the public for help.

Marshall said police generally search for subjects of arrest warrants by checking their most recent known address, places they are known to stay, contacting friends and family and monitoring social media.

"From there, we continue to follow up and continue to go wherever the information leads," Marshall said.

He said there is no indication Denny has fled the province.

2 others charged over death

Singh Katri was found with life-threatening injuries at an apartment building in Truro in the early hours of Sept. 5. According to search warrant documents obtained by CBC News, Katri, who was working as a taxi driver, was stabbed while getting into his vehicle in the apartment building's parking lot.

Cameron James Prosper, 20, also of Pictou Landing First Nation, has been charged with second-degree murder in that case.

Dylan Robert MacDonald, 21, of Valley, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. He's alleged to have helped Prosper escape.

