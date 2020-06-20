More anti-racism protests taking place around UK

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Rex/Shutterstock

Anti-racism protests are due to take place in London and elsewhere in the UK on Saturday.

Last weekend far-right protesters clashed with police after many anti-racism protesters decided to cancel demonstrations to avoid confrontations with those who purportedly sought to defend statues.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Advertised as a peaceful protest beginning in Hyde Park in central London at 1pm, and promoted on social media by London Anti-Fascist Assembly, people are welcomed to wear bright colours to “stand united against police brutality, racial injustice and oppression across the world”.

The Metropolitan police have released images of 35 suspects they wish to speak to in connection with a relatively small number of clashes at protests attended by tens of thousands.

One man, Andrew Banks, was jailed for a fortnight for urinating next to the memorial of PC Keith Palmer, who died in the Westminster Bridge terror attack.

On the same day two other protesters were remanded into custody after admitting assaults on police officers. Daniel Allan, from Sunderland, admitted one count of violent disorder for kicking a police officer in the back.

Story continues

Last Saturday, Boris Johnson condemned violence by protesters in central London on Saturday as “racist thuggery”, adding: “Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality.”

Previously, South African backpacker James Meikle admitted two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker for charging at police lines separating protesters in Soho.

Meikle, 38, had decided to spend his last day in London marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement but found himself remanded into custody until his sentencing on 14 July.