More ambulance staff would be working during strikes than now

Laura Donnelly
·3 min read
More than 15,000 workers at ambulance trusts in England and Wales are being balloted on industrial action - DANIEL LEAL /AFP via Getty Images
More ambulance staff would be working during strikes than is the case now to meet minimum safety levels, unions say.

More than 15,000 workers at ambulance trusts in England and Wales began being balloted on industrial action on Monday while Unison is due to start balloting its members on Thursday.

When strikes take place, NHS employers demand a minimum level of staffing to keep services safe.

But on Monday unions said that staffing levels at ambulance services are already so low that meeting such standards could mean asking workers to take on extra shifts.

They said the “perverse” situation” was the result of high vacancy levels across the ambulance service at a time when demand is “through the roof”.

Any measures taken would attempt to ensure callouts and in particular life-threatening cases - classed as Category 1 and 2 - were not affected, unions said.

Ambulance strike could be biggest in 30 years

Rachel Harrison, national officer at the GMB union, said: "Vacancies in ambulance trusts across England and Wales are high and demand is though the roof - the headcount is far below what would typically be mandated as a safe staffing level for industrial action.

"This means, perversely, we would have to encourage members to work more during industrial action to meet what we believe to be safe staffing levels."

If action goes ahead, it could be the biggest ambulance strike for 30 years, unions said. GMB said staff were “desperate” after more than ten years of pay cuts, plus the cost of living crisis.

The ballot of ambulance workers will include East of England, East Midlands, London, North East, North West, South Central, South East Coast, South West, Welsh, West Midlands and Yorkshire. It will close on Nov 29.

The union says more than one in three GMB ambulance workers have been involved in cases with such delays that they caused a death.

The GMB said workers were angry at a pay award of four per cent which it described as a "massive real terms pay cut". NHS workers in other unions, including nurses, are also being asked if they want to take strike action over pay.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it valued the "hard work" of NHS staff and had given more than one million workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year.

A Unison strike ballot of 400,000 NHS workers in England, Scotland and Wales will open on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a ballot of 300,000 Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members closes on Nov 2, and the Royal College of Midwives has said that it will start a four-week ballot of members in England and Wales on November 11.

Scotland is already balloting RCM members, and could start strikes on Nov 11 if midwives vote in favour of action.

The RCN has asked for a fully funded pay rise for nurses of five per cent above inflation, which was 10.1 per cent in September. It described the government’s offer of four per cent as a “national disgrace”, saying that it equated to 72p per week on nurses’ wages. Nurses in Scotland have been offered a five per cent pay increase.

The pay award - of up to nine per cent for some staff - comes as the NHS battles record backlogs, with seven million people now on waiting lists.

