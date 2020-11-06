More than 9,700 tickets issued during 3rd month of Toronto's photo radar cameras

Toronto's speed enforcement cameras issued 9,719 tickets from Sept. 6 to Oct. 6, the city says — with Ward 16, Don Valley East, accounting for the bulk of them.

A total of 955 tickets, almost 10 per cent, were issued by the camera on Gateway Boulevard in North York.

The highest fine of $706 was issued to a vehicle owner travelling at 78 km/h in 30 km/h speed limit zones by the devices on Bicknell Avenue, South of Avon Drive (Ward 5, York-South Weston).

According to the data, there were 604 repeat offenders during the third month of issuing tickets.

The six most frequent repeat offenders received six tickets for speeding at Patricia Avenue, West of Homewood Avenue (Ward 18 Willowdale).

'Program is working,' Mayor says

Mayor John Tory said based on the latest data, it's clear that more people are changing their driving behaviour.

"The automated speed enforcement program is working," Tory said.

"Each month, fewer drivers were caught speeding in school and community safety zones where they've been placed, and they are helping to keep vulnerable people, especially school children, in these communities safer.

"I hope that moving these devices to new locations in November will see the same encouraging and almost immediate results," Tory added.

During the first full month of enforcement, July 6 to August 5, the cameras issued a total of 22,301 tickets to speeding vehicles and detected 2,239 repeat offenders.

During the second month, from Aug. 6 to Sept. 5, the devices issued 15,175 tickets and identified 1,198 repeat offenders.