More than 20,000 shoppers have raved about this purse set on Amazon that's on sale for just $30.99

There's a time to be thoughtful and rational about your buying decisions, and then there's a time to act. Right now, you should act. This $31 purse set is blowing up on Amazon — and the price is just too good not to treat yourself.

The real highlight of this affordable purse set is that you get multiple bags for the price of one. Each set is a bit different, but when you place your order, you'll receive some combination of a tote bag, a shoulder purse, a crossbody bag and a wristlet. Yes, all of this for less than $35!

YNIQUE Satchel Purses And Handbags For Women In Black, $30.99 (Orig. $38.99)

YNIQUE Satchel Purses And Handbags For Women In Dark Brown, $30.99 (Orig. $38.99)

As you can see, the purse set is super stylish and each piece has a timeless design that won't go out of style any time soon. When it comes to durability, the bags in the set are made from high-quality artificial leather that looks and feels like the real thing, but is actually more animal-friendly.

YNIQUE Satchel Purses And Handbags For Women In Blue, $30.99 (Orig. $38.99)

YNIQUE Satchel Purses And Handbags For Women In Light Brown, $30.99 (Orig. $38.99)

If you're ready to click the Add to Cart button, you're not alone. More than 20,000 shoppers have already purchased this purse set, and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

"This purse is amazing," wrote one five-star reviewer. "For the price, I thought I'd get something icky to just hold me over until I found what I wanted in a store, but it was really well-made. It feels way more expensive than it is."

Another satisfied shopper commented, "I was a little skeptical when looking at the price of this tote bag. After receiving the product I was extremely excited to see the quality and the structure of this bag. It is well-made and is very light and holds everything!!"

If your current everyday handbag has seen better days, don't think twice about following in the footsteps of thousands of Amazon shoppers and snagging this bag. It lives up to the hype.

