More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these stylish Puma sneakers that are on sale for just $29.95 today

Sneaker trends come and go. One day, everyone is wearing chunky “dad” styles and the next, it’s all about slim court sneakers. Who can keep up?

If you want to invest in a pair of kicks that are stylish season after season and will look good with everything in your closet, then grab the PUMA Women’s California Sneaker. They’re currently on sale for just $29.95, down from $75. Not so good at math? That’s 60% off!

PUMA Women's California Sneaker, $29.95 (Orig. $75)

$29.95 $75 at Amazon

More than 9,000 shoppers have left five-star reviews for these classic white sneakers, and shoppers give them 4.5 out of 5 stars. The sneakers are a comfortable silhouette that easily complement any outfit; you can pair them with jeans and leggings or skirts and dresses. What's more is that the sneakers are made from 100% leather, which means they're durable and designed to last.

In the reviews on Amazon, shoppers say the PUMA Women’s California Sneakers are “well made,” “super cute” and some even note that they receive lots of compliments when they wear them.

“Sharp looking shoe,” one shopper wrote in their review. “I have received many compliments. It is decent for people with wider feet or any type of feet really.”

Another shopper commented, “Very comfortable, didn’t have to ‘break’ them in. Took them on a vacation to NYC and wore straight out of the box for 20k steps in a day.”

It’s not every day that you can score genuine leather shoes from a well-known brand for less than $30, so this deal is too good to pass up. Add these stylish PUMA kicks to your Amazon cart today before the price goes back up.

