More than 800 Ulez cameras yet to be installed ahead of expansion

Transport for London (TfL) is yet to install more than 800 Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) cameras ahead of the scheme’s expansion later this month.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, is pushing ahead with expansion of the capital’s Ulez, which will charge motorists £12.50 per day to drive polluting vehicles from August 29.

Up to 2,750 cameras are being installed in new areas that the zone will cover once it is extended to include the whole of the capital.

However, the transport authority has installed just under 1,900 cameras as of August 16.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police revealed that more than 300 crimes relating to Ulez cameras have been recorded across the capital.

Vigilantes opposed to the huge expansion of the scheme have targeted enforcement cameras installed by TfL.

They describe themselves as “blade runners”, often cutting the cameras’ wires or completely removing the devices.

The Metropolitan Police launched an operation in April after TfL reported criminal damage to, and theft of, cameras.

The force said it had recorded 288 crimes relating to Ulez cameras as of August 1.

This included 185 reports of cables being damaged, 164 stolen cameras and 38 cameras being obscured.

Multiple offences can be linked to one camera, such as a cable being cut and the camera then being stolen.