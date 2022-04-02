More than 80 arrested in Essex as climate change protests continue

More than 80 people have been arrested in Essex as climate change protesters continued to block oil terminals.

Activists from Just Stop Oil said on Saturday they had blocked access to the Titan Truck Park and revealed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals.

The protesters are demanding that the UK Government stops new oil and gas projects.

Essex Police said officers arrested a total of 83 people after protests in the Thurrock district.

The force said 63 were arrested on Friday following protests in Oliver Road, Grays, London Road, Purfleet, and Askew Farm Lane, Grays.

Our Government needs to get a grip of this situation! Why does it fall on citizens to fight for our futures when the decision to stop licensing new oil projects is common sense!

Another 20 people were arrested on Saturday in Oliver Road and Stoneness Road, Grays.

Police said they were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences.

Officers are continuing to engage with protesters in Oliver Road, Stoneness Road and London Road.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “Our officers are continuing to work in exceptionally challenging circumstances with a view to bringing these protests to a safe and swift conclusion.

“I would like to thank businesses, local drivers and workers for their continued patience whilst we carry out our work.”

Police remove a Just Stop Oil activist at the Esso Birmingham Fuel Terminal (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Just Stop Oil activists said Saturday morning’s tunnel activity at Grays and Navigator meant the main and emergency access roads to the oil terminals were closed.

The activists said Titan Truck Park contains more than 100 oil tankers which service the three major oil terminals in the area.

It comes after activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion obstructed 10 fuel sites in the Midlands and southern England in the early hours of Friday, to stand against “expanding UK oil and gas production”.

Protesters were glued on to roads, suspended on bamboo tripods, and locked on to oil drums and each other from around 4am.

ExxonMobil UK, one of the country’s largest privately owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, said it shut down three of its terminals as a result, and police from at least five forces were deployed to tackle the demonstrations.

The Met arrested 14 activists who broke into a facility at Bedfont Road in Staines, Surrey, and West Midlands Police arrested six people at a terminal in Tyburn, Birmingham.

Police said arrests were made for offences including aggravated trespass, criminal damage and obstructing the highway.