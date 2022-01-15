More than 60,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity amid powerful nor'easter

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says the strongest winds are being felt in northern Nova Scotia through the mainland, pushing to the coast from Lunenburg to Sheet Harbour. (CBC - image credit)

A powerful nor'easter working its way across the province has left more than 60,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power Saturday morning and has cancelled many flights at the Halifax airport.

As of 6:30 a.m. AT, the utility said 63,607 customers did not have electricity. The outages covered the entire mainland, with the largest concentrated in Bridgewater, Chester and Halifax. Only a couple dozen people in Cape Breton were without power.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the strongest winds are being felt in northern Nova Scotia through the mainland, pushing to the coast from Lunenburg to Sheet Harbour. She said the high winds will move east this morning.

Simpkin said the mainland can expect to see an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow this morning.

The snow will turn to flurries and blowing snow will be prevalent this afternoon. Winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 are expected this morning. By this afternoon, the wind will slow to 40 km/h with gusts reaching 70.

Temperatures will fall to –13 C this afternoon, with the wind chill making it feel like –28 C.

In Cape Breton, five to 15 millimetres of rain and freezing rain is expected this morning, as well well as five to 15 centimetres of snow later in the morning and into the afternoon.



Snow squall warnings have been issued for Victoria and Inverness counties. Five to 15 centimetres is expected today, and another five to 15 tonight.

Temperatures on the island will fall to between –6 C and –9 C this afternoon, with a wind chill of –18 C to –25 C.

Simpkin said northwest winds will increase to 60 km/h and gust to 100, but will slowly subside tonight.

