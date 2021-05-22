More than 50m Covid vaccine doses given in England

Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

More than 50m Covid-19 vaccination doses have now been given in England, latest figures show.

A total of 50,246,402 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in England between 8 December and 21 May, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses. This is a rise of 563,468 on the previous day.

NHS England said 31,546,846 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 192,008 on the previous day, while 18,699,556 were a second dose, an increase of 371,460.

On Saturday morning, NHS opened bookings for the first dose of the vaccine to about 1 million people aged 32 and 33 in England.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, tweeted: “Today over 50 million Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered in England. One of the biggest & most important national efforts in our history. Thank you to the whole team who have made this happen.”

NHS England data shows 6,311,516 jabs were given to people in London between 8 December and 21 May, including 4,071,321 first doses and 2,240,195 second doses.

This compares with 5,955,853 first doses and 3,587,345 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 9,543,198. Meanwhile, in the south-west, 3,373,885 first doses and 2,142,074 second doses have been administered.

Surge testing is being introduced to parts of west London after cases of the India variant were detected.

People living and working in specific areas of Harrow, Ealing, Hillingdon and Brent will be advised to take a PCR test even if they do not have symptoms.

Local authorities will “shortly confirm” the areas where additional testing will be offered within those boroughs, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

NHS test and trace is providing testing and genomic sequencing in education settings and targeted areas across the four boroughs, following the identification of the B1617.2 strain.

Those who tested positive for the variant have been told to self-isolate and their contacts are being identified. People who have symptoms can book free tests online or over the phone, while those without symptoms are advised to visit their local council’s website for more information.

Cases of the India variant of coronavirus in the UK have risen by more than 2,000 in the space of a week, according to figures from Public Health England (PHE).

The latest weekly data showed there were 3,424 cases of the B1617.2 strain – an increase of 2,111.