Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologise over No10 partygate scandal

Rachael Burford and Josh Salisbury
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have now apologised over the No10 partygate scandal.

The Prime Minister said he offered his “full apology” and he has paid a fixed penalty notice relating to a gathering in the Cabinet Room on his birthday on June 19 in 2020.

Breaking his silence for the first time since being hit with a fine for breaking lockdown, the Prime Minister said “the public had a right to expect better”.

He told the cameras: “Let me say immediately that I paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology. In a spirit of openness and humility I want to be clear about what happened on that date.

“My day began shortly after 7am and I chaired eight meetings in Number 10, including the Cabinet committee deciding Covid strategy.

“I visited a school in Hemel Hempstead which took me out of Downing Street for over four hours and amongst all these engagements on a day that happened to be my birthday, there was a brief gathering in the Cabinet room shortly after 2pm lasting for less than ten minutes, during which the people I worked with kindly passed on their goodwishes.

“And I have to say, in all frankness, at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules. But of course the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation.

“I understand the anger that many will feel that I myself fell short when it came to observing the very rules which the Government I lead had introduced to protect the public and I accept in all sincerity that people had the right to expect better.”

The Chancellor also gave his “unreserved apology” over the fine.

He said: “I can confirm I have received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police with regards to a gathering held on June 19 in Downing Street. I offer an unreserved apology.

“I understand that for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence. I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine.

“I know people sacrificed a great deal during Covid, and they will find this situation upsetting. I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry. Like the Prime Minister, I am focused on delivering for the British people at this challenging time.”

The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie also received one of the 50 fines handed out over the partygate scandal.

She has paid a fixed penalty notice relating to a gathering on the afternoon of June 19 in 2020 and “apologises unreservedly”, a spokesperson for Mrs Johnson has said.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign after the fines.

He said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.

”The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

However, other politicians have spoken out in defence of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

In a tweet, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The Prime Minister has apologised and taken responsibility for what happened in Downing Street.

“He and the Chancellor are delivering for Britain on many fronts including on the international security crisis we face. They have my 100% backing.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “At end of 2020 I was unable to visit my dad in hospital for (four months), so share the anger felt about Downing (Street) fines.

“But I also recognize PM has apologised, accepted responsibility & reformed No10. Now, as he leads the West’s response to (Vladimir) Putin’s evil war he has my full support.”

The Met has now issued more than 50 fixed penalty notices over lockdown busting events across Government in 2020 and 2021.

Earlier this month Scotland Yard handed out an initial tranche of 20 partygate fines. The £50 penalties were sent to individuals by email.

Detectives made a further 30 fine referrals to the ACRO Criminal Records Office on Tuesday.

A Met spokesman said: “The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street continues to progress.

“As of Tuesday, April 12 2022 we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations who following the referral issue the FPNs to the individual.

“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to ACRO [Criminal Records Office].”

The force has not disclosed the names of those fined.

Helen MacNamara, who was in charge of Whitehall ethics, was reported to be among the first tranche of people to be fined for attending a lockdown karaoke party.

Ms MacNamara was allegedly part of a “raucous” leaving party for a former Number 10 aide on June 18, 2020 when indoor gatherings were banned.

Met detectives began investigating 12 events held across government in January following an internal inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Mr Johnson is thought to have been at up to six of the gatherings.

Downing Street had previously said it would not confirm the identity of anyone fined as a result of the Met’s investigation, named Operation Hillman , with the exception of the Prime Minister and civil service head Simon Case.

Hundreds of photographs and pages of evidence have been handed to the Met, which has warned it has a "significant amount of investigative material" to go through.

