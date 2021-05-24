More than 48,000 shoppers have reviewed this best-selling T-shirt bra: ‘I’m gonna buy all the colors!’
There’s really no way around it – shopping for a bra isn’t easy. Going into a store and having a stranger get up close and personal to take your measurements is, um, awkward. On the flip side, nailing your size when shopping online is honestly like the ultimate guessing game.
That’s why brands like ThirdLove are thriving these days. They recognized a problem and are serving up solutions! ThirdLove has taken size inclusivity to a whole new level. Not only are their bras offered in band sizes 30-48, but they are also offered in cup sizes A-I, including their proprietary half-cup sizes. To make ordering your correct size the first time even easier, the brand has an online fitting room that delivers shockingly accurate recommendations.
Once you’ve identified your size, then you can get to the fun part of choosing a pretty new bra. ThirdLove has loads of styles to choose from, including plunge styles, racerback silhouettes and more. If you’re new to the brand, though, you should definitely start with their best-selling Classic T-Shirt Bra.
Just how popular this is bra? Like nearly 50,000 reviews popular! Shoppers love the classic shape that lays smooth underneath clothing and all the color options offered. It truly is the perfect everyday bra that you’ll happily reach for every single day, and shoppers can’t stop singing its praises.
“The bra I’ve been waiting for!” one shopper wrote in their review. “It’s perfect! I love the strap detail, and the material is so comfy. The style even looks cute in my larger cup size (34E). I also really appreciate the subtle padding that doesn’t add any bulk.”
A different customer wrote, “I ordered three different bras with my first purchase, and I am now adding two more to have more just like this one. By far, the 24/7 T-shirt bra is the most comfortable and the best-fitting bra I’ve ever worn!”
While the ThirdLove Classic T-Shirt Bra does have tons of positive rave reviews, it’s not perfect for everyone.
One shopper who left a four-star rating commented, “This bra is very comfortable! Fit is perfect! The only reason I didn’t give five stars is due to [the] back strap. I wish ThirdLove would make this bra with a wider back to cover back fat.”
Another reviewer mentioned issues with the straps being uncomfortable. “I like this bra, but the straps really dig into my shoulders,” they wrote. “Wide straps would be better.”
The fact of the matter is, there’s no such thing as the perfect bra for every person. That said, thousands of people all have good things to say about the ThirdLove Classic T-Shirt Bra. If you’re in the market for new lingerie, this is definitely a piece to put on your must-try list.
