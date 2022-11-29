Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak

Samuel Webb and Louise Boyle
More than 40 million Americans are in the path of a storm system that forecasters say is highly likely to cause tornadoes.

The areas under threat stretch from southeastern Texas into Georgia and then north into central Indiana and Illinois, according to the US Storm Prediction Center.

"We are fairly confident that there will be multiple tornadoes on the ground from late Tuesday (afternoon) to early Tuesday night," AccuWeather’s chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"People should take this threat seriously."

The most severe weather is likely to impact around one million people in central Mississippi, including the city of Jackson, and parts of east-central Louisiana. Forecasters were warning of large hailstones and a level 4 out of 5 possibility of tornadoes.

“Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, and a few severe wind gusts are expected this afternoon into the overnight period across parts of the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley and parts of the Southeast,” a Storm Prediction Center spokesperson said. “A few strong tornadoes will be possible.”

Key Points

  • People from southeastern Texas eastward to Georgia, and northward to Indiana and Illinois are under a threat of severe weather

  • Families in the area are being urged to take safety measures

  • Flash flooding risk in some areas

Rare warnings

19:12 , Louise Boyle

It’s rare that federal forecasters warn of major tornadoes with the potential for carving damages across long distances, but they are doing so in Tuesday’s forecasts, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

“Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms -- some capable of long-tracked tornadoes with EF3+ damage potential -- will be possible this afternoon into tonight over parts of the lower Mississippi Valley region and Mid-South,” the Norman, Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center said.

Tornadoes with an EF3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita tornado scale can produce wind gusts of up to 165 mph (266 kph).

Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.

More than 25 million people will be at risk as Tuesday’s potent storm system moves across a region stretching from east Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center said in its latest storm outlook that affected cities could include New Orleans; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama.

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be at the highest risk for strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of severe weather continuing into Wednesday and moving into Alabama.

AP

How to prepare

19:00 , Louise Boyle

Dr Rick Knabb, a hurricane expert at The Weather Channel, shared tips on how to stay safe during the severe weather.

“Tornado watch doesn’t mean wait until a warning to take any action,” he tweeted “There are things to do right now so you’re ready to quickly take cover in safest room when warning issued. First and foremost get out of mobile homes, off roads, into sturdy building now.

The regions at risk

18:50 , Louise Boyle

The most recent update from the National Weather Service Storm Center in Norman, Oklahoma, in the heart of Tornado Alley, provided the list of the areas to be prepared for severe weather.

Strong tornadoes, very large, “baseball-sized” hail, and severe wind gusts are forecast from Tuesday afternoon into tonight in Northern Alabama, Northeast Louisiana, Southeast Arkansas, Southern Tennessee.

The severe weather outlook on Tuesday (NOAA)

Watch: Forecasters warn of extreme weather on the way

18:39 , Louise Boyle

Tornado warnings begin in Louisiana

18:03 , Louise Boyle

Tornado warnings started to pop up early on Tuesday afternoon from the National Weather Service’s official Twitter account

Among the first were for the tiny towns of Mamou, Pine Prairie and Reddell in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana until 12.15pm (Central Time).

Why it’s so hard to know if tornadoes are caused by climate change

17:40 , Louise Boyle

In December 2021, a powerful tornado outbreak across six US states left dozens of people dead.

At the time, I wrote about the difficulty of linking these events to the climate crisis.

Why it’s so hard to know if the Kentucky tornado was caused by climate change

Meteorologist posts shelter locations

16:48 , Sam Webb

What is a tornado?

16:39 , Sam Webb

Tornadoes are whirling, vertical air columns that form from thunderstorms and stretch to the ground. They travel with ferocious speed and lay waste to everything in their path.

Thunderstorms occur when denser, drier cold air is pushed over warmer, humid air, conditions scientists call atmospheric instability. As that happens, an updraft is created when the warm air rises. When winds vary in speed or direction at different altitudes — a condition known as wind shear — the updraft will start to spin.

These changes in winds produce the spin necessary for a tornado. For especially strong tornadoes, changes are needed in both the wind’s speed and direction.

More from the Independent on tornadoes and how the climate crisis makes them worse here.

Still some risk tomorrow

16:24 , Sam Webb

According to weather.com, the potential for severe weather will decrease on Wednesday. However, some parts of the Southeast could see one to two inches of rain and flash flooding is possible in areas where too much rain falls too quickly.

Meteorologist explains threat levels

16:00 , Sam Webb

Meteorologist Craig Ceecee has outlined what the storm categories mean:

He added: “If you can’t get to your safe place from home, or up and out, in 5 minutes - especially if in a mobile home or weaker structure - you should spend the time under #tornado threat tomorrow somewhere else (with family/friends, at work or at a shelter).”

Safety plan is ‘imperative'

15:47 , Sam Webb

Meteorologist for @WCBINEWS Jackson Chastain tweeted: “This is what we are up against. A Tornado Watch is likely by early this afternoon.

“The window is large, as is the potential for several long-track tornadoes. It is imperative that you have a safety plan going into this evening.”

Take picture for insurance. residents urged

15:43 , Sam Webb

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging homeowners to photograph their property before the storm hits for insurance purposes. It tweeted: “We encourage Mississippians to take photos of their home BEFORE the storms. These photos can be used for insurance purposes and/or possible assistance if your home is damaged in the storm.”

‘Make decisions quickly'

15:40 , Sam Webb

Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center, told CNN Weather, said: “Another challenge with nighttime tornadoes, especially in the fall and winter, is that storms typically move very quickly, at times 50 or 60 mph.

“This means that you must make decisions quickly and take shelter based on information contained in the severe thunderstorm or tornado warning, and not wait until the storm arrives,” he added.

Hail and strong wind also a threat

15:39 , Sam Webb

A total of three million people across much of Mississippi and parts of western Alabama, southwestern Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, and a small part of eastern Texas are at risk of hail, strong wind, and tornadoes.

