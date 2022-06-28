More Than 40 Migrants Found Dead Inside Tractor Trailer Near San Antonio: Reports

At least 42 people were found dead in or near a tractor-trailer abandoned near San Antonio on Monday, according to multiple media reports. Authorities said the victims were believed to be migrants attempting to enter the United States.

Authorities told KSAT-TV in San Antonio that at least 16 others were taken to hospitals in various conditions, warning that the death toll could rise.

Multiple SAPD sources tell me it’s at least 40 people dead. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. Death toll could rise. https://t.co/zdb5KC6Q4M — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 28, 2022

The New York Times reported that the San Antonio Police Department was searching for the driver of the rig, which appeared to have been abandoned in a remote area outside the city that contains salvage yards and railroad tracks.

Ambulances and law enforcement officials, including agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were on the scene.

