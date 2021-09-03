Death toll rises in US north-east after sudden heavy rains and flooding

Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

The death toll from floods and tornadoes in the US north-east was expected to rise above 50, across eight states in the region, as authorities continued to digest the full impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Ida struck Louisiana last Sunday, knocking out power to the city of New Orleans and causing deaths in that state and Mississippi.

The National Hurricane Center had warned since Tuesday of the potential for “significant and life-threatening flash flooding” and major river flooding in the mid-Atlantic and New England.

The storm struck the region on Wednesday night and officials in New York admitted they had not expected the swift devastation that followed, as record rainfall and battering winds hit the city, amid a tornado warning, in the space of a terrifying hour or so after dark.

New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, and the New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio, said the storm took them by surprise.

“We did not know that between 8.50pm and 9.50pm last night the heavens would literally open up and bring Niagara Falls-level of water to the streets of New York,” said Hochul.

De Blasio said he had a forecast on Wednesday of 3in to 6in (7.6-15cm) of rain over the course of the day. Central Park ended up getting 3.15in in one hour, surpassing the previous recorded high of 1.94in in an hour – recorded during Tropical Storm Henri on 21 August.

Many people drowned in their cars or in basement apartments and there were hundreds of rescues by boat and with first responders wading and climbing to the rescue in dangerous conditions.

Late on Thursday afternoon, after a day of rescue work and disruption to transportation and power, the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, said he was “saddened to report that, as of right now, at least 23 New Jerseyans have lost their life to this storm.

“The majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles by flooding and were overtaken by the water. Our prayers are with their family members.”

Cars abandoned on a flooded highway on Thursday in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In New York City, police said at least 13 people died, one in a car and 11 in flooded basement apartments that often serve as relatively affordable homes in one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets. Westchester county, a northern suburb of New York, reported three deaths.

Officials said at least five people died in Pennsylvania, including one killed by a falling tree and another who drowned in his car after helping his wife to escape.

In Connecticut, a state police sergeant perished after his cruiser was swept away. A 19-year-old man was killed in flooding at an apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland, police said.

In a speech at the White House in Washington on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “These extreme storms, and the climate crisis, are here. We must be better prepared. We need to act.”

Highways flooded, garbage bobbed in streaming streets and water cascaded into subway tunnels, trapping at least 17 trains and halting service until early morning. Videos online showed riders standing on seats in swamped cars. All riders were evacuated safely, officials said.

Harrowing reports were common. In Queens, water filled the sunken patio of one basement apartment then broke a glass door, trapping a 48-year-old woman in 6ft of water. Neighbours tried in vain to save her.

“She was screaming, ‘Help me, help me, help me!’” said the building’s assistant superintendent, Jayson Jordan. “We all came to her aid, trying to get her out. But it was so strong – the thrust of the water was so strong.”

A two-year-old boy was among the dead in Queens, where officers said they found three bodies around noon in a flooded basement near Kissena Park. Three other people, including two women and a man, were found dead on Thursday morning in a basement apartment in another part of the borough.

28th St & 7 Ave subway station (Chelsea, Manhattan) pic.twitter.com/2q4UQRIhm0 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

The storm ultimately dumped more than 9in of rain in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and nearly as much on Staten Island in New York City.

Hochul requested a federal emergency declaration for 14 counties including all of New York City. Biden assured residents across the north-east federal first responders were on the ground to help.

In Pennsylvania, three people were killed in Montgomery county, one by a falling tree while one drowned in a car and another in a home. Outside Philadelphia, officials reported “multiple fatalities”.

In Connecticut, a state trooper and his cruiser were swept away in Woodbury. In Plainville, authorities used boats to rescue 18 people.

In New Jersey, officials said four people were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth from which 600 were made homeless. In Passaic, a 70-year-old man was swept away after his family was rescued from their car. He was reported to have drowned. In Milford Borough, authorities said they found a man’s body in a car buried up to its hood in dirt and rocks.

Newark international airport shut down on Wednesday night as videos showed water rushing through a terminal. The airport allowed limited flights on Thursday.

Roads are covered in floodwaters in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Drone Base/Reuters

“There’s a lot of hurt in New Jersey,” Governor Murphy told ABC, discussing havoc caused by flooding in the north and tornadoes in the south.

On Thursday afternoon, he said: “We are still very much in the midst of the impacts of Ida. The storm struck while many areas were still saturated from rains from Henri, leading to severe flooding … which won’t subside for days.”

Major flooding along the Schuylkill River in Pennsylvania swamped highways, submerged cars and disrupted rail service. Amtrak service was affected between Philadelphia and Boston, as was New Jersey Transit train service. Officials cautioned against travel unless “absolutely essential”.

Localized flooding in Morningside Park in Harlem pic.twitter.com/YbFvD7kGW6 — Nina Lakhani (@ninalakhani) September 2, 2021

New York’s resilience to flooding was under renewed scrutiny. It was the second time in recent weeks that subway stations and streets were submerged.