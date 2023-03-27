More than 300,000 gallons of water lost in Richland County breach, officials say

Schools, homes and businesses in parts of Richland County are without water service Monday after an early morning breach was reported by officials.

More than 300,000 gallons of water was lost in the breach, Richland County Utilities said in a news release.

As a result, there was no water service at Hopkins Middle School, Hopkins Elementary School, and Gadsden Elementary School as of noon, officials said. Homes and businesses in the Lower Richland area are also without service, according to the release.

Efforts are underway to make repairs, but it could be anywhere from 4-6 hours until water service is restored, officials said.

Information about what caused such a significant breach was not available, but it’s being investigated by Richland County Utilities.

Additionally, Richland County Utilities issued a boil water advisory. It’s encouraging residents to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking, cooking, or using the water to make ice for beverages. This includes water for pets.

There was no word when the boil water advisory would be lifted, but updates will be shared on the Richland County Utilities Facebook page, as well as Richland County’s website.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.