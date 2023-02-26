Bodies of migrants wash up on Italian beach

(AP)

At least 33 people have died after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region.

Some 27 bodies were found washed up on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone.

More bodies were spotted in the water. The death toll is expected to rise.

“Several dead are reported among the migrants, (and) about 40 survivors,” the national firefighters’ department wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding the migrants’ ship had run aground by the coast.

(AP)

More than 100 people were aboard the ship. A baby and several children were among the dead, according to reports.

The vessel, which was bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough sea weather.

The Italian coast guard, reported to be on the scene with firefighters and other police forces, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to enter Europe by sea. The so-called central Mediterranean route is known as one of the world’s most dangerous.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, 20,333 people have died or gone missing in the central Mediterranean since 2014.