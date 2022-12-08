After more than 3 months, Centre County is no longer under a drought watch

Matt Hymowitz
·1 min read

Centre County is no longer under a drought watch, the state Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday.

The DEP originally declared the drought watch at the end of August for 36 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre. Residents were asked to cut their daily water consumption by 5-10%.

“A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number of others have inched into increasingly dry conditions in recent weeks,” acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said at the time. “We’re asking Pennsylvanians in all of these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water.”

In mid-October, the watch was lifted for 16 counties in the eastern and northern parts of the state.

On Thursday, DEP removed 15 more counties from the watch. They included Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Snyder and Union.

DEP considers four factors to determine drought conditions: precipitation; stream and river flow; groundwater level; and soil moisture.

