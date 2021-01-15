More than 3 million Covid vaccines administered in England in three weeks

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 3 million people in England were vaccinated against coronavirus in less than a month, new figures show.

A total of 3,189,674 Covid-19 jabs were administered in the country between December 8 and January 14, according to provisional NHS England data released on Friday.

This includes first and second doses.

It marks a rise of 279,647 on Thursday’s figures, meaning almost 280,000 people were inoculated against the disease in 24 hours.

Of the latest total, 2,769,164 were first doses of the vaccine – a rise of 274,793 on Thursday’s count – while 420,510 were second doses – an increase of 4,854.

