More than 3,000 PG&E customers still waiting on power 2 weeks after Sierra Nevada storm

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers are still without power two weeks after a severe winter storm brought several feet of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada and its foothills.

On Sunday afternoon, PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said that 3,198 customers were still without power. In Nevada County, 1,978 were still affected by the blackouts, plus 562 in El Dorado County, 452 in Placer County and 200 in Sierra County.

“PG&E crews continue to make progress restoring customers that are without power,” Hernandez said in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

PG&E officials previously said that affected customers should have power by Tuesday at the latest.

On Saturday, more than 5,700 customers were still in the dark, meaning that more than 2,000 were re-energized overnight.

Resource centers

PG&E has opened several community resource centers in the region for those affected by the power outages, allowing residents to charge electronic devices or grab essential supplies.

▪ El Dorado County: Grab-and-go bags are available at the Garden Valley Grange Hall at 4940 Marshall Road in Garden Valley.

▪ Nevada County: Grab-and-go bags are available at the Alta Sierra County Club at 11897 Tammy Way in Grass Valley. A resource center at Madelyn Helling Library at 980 Maidu Way in Nevada City has blankets, air conditioning and heating, chargers, snacks and restrooms.

▪ Placer County: Two centers with blankets, air conditioning and heating, chargers, snacks and restrooms are open at the Alta Fire Protection District Community Hall at 33950 Alta Bonnynook Road in Alta and at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 24601 Harrison St. in Foresthill. A center at the Sierra Vista Community Center at 55 School St. in Colfax has grab-and-go bags and showers available.

▪ Sierra County: The Downieville Community Hall at 327 Main St. in Downieville has blankets, air conditioning and heating, chargers, snacks and restrooms.