More than 270,000 without power in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s how to report an outage
More than 270,000 customers are without electricity in Dallas-Fort Worth after a severe storm packing powerful winds barreled through North Texas.
Oncor said flooding may cause delays as it works to restore power. To report an outage text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, call 888-313-4747, or select “Report an Outage” at stormcenter.oncor.com, where you can also see a map showing the outages.
The severe thunderstorm hit the area around 6 p.m. The National Weather Service warned that wind gusts over 80 mph were possible.
Here is the breakdown of outages as of 8:15 p.m.
Dallas County: 104,927
Tarrant County: 91,282
Collin County: 50,551
Denton County: 15,882
Parker County: 8,939