More than 270,000 without power in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s how to report an outage

More than 270,000 customers are without electricity in Dallas-Fort Worth after a severe storm packing powerful winds barreled through North Texas.

Oncor said flooding may cause delays as it works to restore power. To report an outage text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, call 888-313-4747, or select “Report an Outage” at stormcenter.oncor.com, where you can also see a map showing the outages.

The severe thunderstorm hit the area around 6 p.m. The National Weather Service warned that wind gusts over 80 mph were possible.

Here is the breakdown of outages as of 8:15 p.m.

Dallas County: 104,927

Tarrant County: 91,282

Collin County: 50,551

Denton County: 15,882

Parker County: 8,939