More than 260 bodies recovered from Israeli music festival after Hamas attack

More than 260 bodies have been recovered from a music festival in southern Israel after festivalgoers were forced to flee a Hamas attack under a hail of bullets.

The bodies were recovered from the site of the Supernova festival, held in the desert in southern Israel to coincide with the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

Early on Monday, the Israeli military said it was taking “longer than expected” to repel the incursion after upwards of 1,000 Palestinian militants entered Israel’s territory on Saturday in an unprecedented attack.

It said it was battling gunmen in seven to eight places in southern Israel, describing the situation as “dire”.

One of the partygoers at the festival, Ortel, said sirens went off at around dawn, warning of rockets, before gunmen opened fire “in every direction”.

"They turned off the electricity and suddenly out of nowhere they [militants] come inside with gunfire, opening fire in every direction," she told Israel’s Channel 12.

"Fifty terrorists arrived in vans, dressed in military uniforms.”

People flee the Supernova festival (Supplied)

People attempted to flee, but were met with jeeps full of attackers, shooting at them, she said.

“They fired bursts, and we reached a point where everyone stopped their vehicles and started running. I went into a tree, a bush like this, and they just started spraying people,” she said.

“I saw masses of wounded people thrown around and I’m in a tree and trying to understand what’s going on."

Arik Nani, who was at the festival to celebrate his 26th birthday, told the Reuters news agency: “I heard shots from every direction, they were firing at us from both sides. Everyone was running and didn’t know what to do. It was total chaos.”

Israeli Defence Force spokesperson , Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said 700 Israelis had been killed, both civilians and military personnel, and more than 2,100 wounded.

Because of a “high number of critically wounded people”, more deaths are expected, he said. It was not clear how many of the deaths at the festival were included in that toll.

The festival took place in the Negev desert, near Kibbutz Re’im. It is not far from the Gaza Strip, from where Hamas islamists crossed over at dawn on Saturday to launch their attack.

Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group claimed to have taken captive more than 130 people from inside Israel and brought them into Gaza, saying they would be traded for the release of thousands of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The captives are known to include soldiers and civilians, including women and children. The Israeli military said only that the number of captives is "significant."

People flee the Supernova festival (Supplied)

The Palestinian health ministry said 413 Palestinians, including 78 children, have been killed and 2,300 people wounded in its territory since Saturday.

Nineteen members of one family were reportedly killed when an airstrike hit their home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Over the weekend, the Israeli Security Cabinet declared war and approved “significant military steps" in response to the Hamas attack.

The steps were not defined, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the aim will be the destruction of Hamas’ “military and governing capabilities" to an extent that prevents it from threatening Israelis “for many years."