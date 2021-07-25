More than 250 wildfires continue to burn in B.C. as crews plan for challenging weather

Crews work to extinguish the Tremont Creek wildfire. (B.C. Wildfire Service/Twitter - image credit)

The B.C. Wildfire Service says more than 250 wildfires are currently burning across the province, with hundreds of firefighters continuing to work through challenging terrain in hot, dry conditions.

The number is down from last week, when there were 300 active fires, the agency said.

On Saturday afternoon, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth greeted 101 firefighters from Mexico to help work alongside crews in British Columbia for the next 30 days.

Thousands of residents have been placed under evacuation orders and alerts as fires continue to move closer to homes and communities. There are currently 58 evacuation orders in place, affecting about 4,400 proprieties, while nearly 17,500 properties are under evacuation alerts, meaning residents have been told to be ready to leave on a moment's notice.

Despite the drop in the number of active wildfires, Farnworth said there is challenging weather in the forecast for the

foreseeable future.