More than 250 arrested in London over violence at protests and illegal rave

Police have arrested more than 250 people suspected of violence and disorder during recent protests and an illegal rave in London.

Detectives have re-released dozens of CCTV images of those they continue to look for, including a further 22 by a team investigating incidents between 3 and 13 June.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder early on Wednesday and remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

These include a 40-year-old man from Lewisham, a 58-year-old man from Hammersmith and Fulham, a 40-year-old man from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, and a 31-year-old man from Saltburn-By-The-Sea, North Yorkshire.

The fifth, a 44-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.

These arrests followed six others on Saturday when a 35-year-old man from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire; a 35-year-old man of no fixed address; a 30-year-old man from Romford, east London; an 18-year-old man from New Malden, south west London; a 36-year-old man from Edmonton, north London and a 27-year-old man from Wood Green, north London, were detained.

They were subsequently released under police investigation as enquiries continue.

It brings the total number of arrests in relation to demonstrations between 31 May to 24 June, including an unlicensed music event in Brixton, to 257.

As well as the illegal street party during those weeks, Black Lives Matter protests and counter-demonstrations took place, during which officers were injured.

Commander Bas Javid said: "When London witnessed the frankly unacceptable levels of violence during recent protests we said those actions would have consequences. This morning's activity is proof of that and we expect to make more arrests for those who joined these demonstrations with the sole intention to cause trouble.

"During clashes with police, a small minority targeted officers with racial abuse or violence - pelting them with bottles, rocks or other items. Officers across the capital come to work to keep Londoners safe, it was deeply frustrating seeing them being so senselessly assaulted.

"As part of our commitment to holding those responsible for the violence to justice, we are also releasing more images today of those we suspect have been involved in clashes."

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386 or Tweet @MetCC on Twitter quoting the relevant image number, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.